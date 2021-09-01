TIGER SHROFF FEATURES IN “MONEY HEIST” INSPIRED DIGITAL FILM FOR PEPSI & NETFLIX

Mumbai: Taking the excitement a notch higher, beverage brand Pepsi and the world’s leading streaming entertainment service Netflix have come together for the first time in India to celebrate the finale of the globally loved series, Money Heist. As part of the partnership, Pepsi has launched a high-octane digital film, shot by popular Bollywood director, Ahmed Khan, which features brand ambassador and Bollywood heartthrob, Tiger Shroff.

In a never-before-seen avatar, Tiger is sent on a mission by The Professor to retrieve the missing golden cans & packs. At the end of this action-packed film, Tiger successfully completes the mission and shares details of how consumers can now register for the ultimate virtual fan party by scanning the Pepsi logo.

The brand also today unveiled a limited edition set of golden cans & packs inspired by the iconic series, leading up to the ultimate virtual fan party in October 2021 for all Money Heist fans. The golden cans & packs will feature iconic elements from the hit series – the ‘Dali mask’ and ‘Bella Ciao’. They will also serve as a golden ticket to the virtual party which will give fans access to exclusive content, bring them closer to their favorite Money Heist characters and celebrate with fans from across the country, and much more.

Speaking about the film, Pepsi® brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff said, “I have been a long-time fan of Netflix’s Money Heist and I love Pepsi. I was thrilled to be a part of this film that had both these elements that I adore. I had a fantastic experience while shooting for it and I hope everyone enjoys watching the action-packed sequence just as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

Ahmed Khan, Bollywood Film Director said, ”I am a huge fan of Netflix’s Money Heist, and directing this film was like a dream project for me. It has all the elements of a blockbuster – Tiger Shroff, a thrilling chase, Pepsi’s SWAG, and lots of intrigue. I had immense fun directing this film and hope that the fans of Tiger Shroff and Money Heist enjoy Pepsi along with my take on the storyline and its characters.”

The limited-edition Pepsi® golden cans & packs come with a special QR code that will give consumers a chance to register for the much-awaited fan party to be hosted on YouTube in October 2021. Fans can also scan the Pepsi logo from anywhere – cans, packs, billboards, & on the internet through the Pepsi India Instagram filter to get their golden ticket.