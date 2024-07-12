TiE Bhubaneswar Hosts “Fostering a Thriving Entrepreneurial Ecosystem”

Bhubaneswar : TiE Bhubaneswar today organized a landmark event titled “Fostering a Thriving Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” aimed at boosting the business landscape in Odisha. The event brought together government officials, industry leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss and strategize on creating a robust support system for new businesses in the region.

Mr. Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, delivered an inspiring keynote address, sharing insights from the global business ecosystem and emphasizing TiE’s role in nurturing entrepreneurship.

The event featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Deepak Chaudhury, renowned Architecture of Abundance Life and Leadership Coach, who spoke on the mindset required for entrepreneurial success. Ms. Divya Kumari, CYO of Aaabrains and Art of Living coach, shared valuable perspectives on balancing business growth with personal development.

Mr. Ayaskanta Mohanty, President of TiE Bhubaneswar, addressed the gathering, highlighting the chapter’s initiatives and future plans to support local entrepreneurs.

A significant moment of the event was when all TiE Charter members expressed their commitment to mentoring and supporting budding entrepreneurs, reinforcing TiE’s mission of giving back to society.

The event also provided a platform for TiE members to present their company profiles, fostering networking and potential collaborations among the attendees.

Mr. Annada Prasad Padhy, Secretary to TiE Bhubaneswar, shared the benefits of becoming a TiE member, encouraging participants to join the organization and take advantage of its extensive network and resources.

Mr. Satyabrata, Vice Chairman of TiE Bhubaneswar, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and reiterating TiE Bhubaneswar’s dedication to building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Odisha.

This event marks a significant step in Odisha’s journey towards becoming a hub for innovation and enterprise, bringing together key stakeholders and setting the stage for future collaborations and growth in the entrepreneurial landscape.