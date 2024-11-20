Thums Up Unleashes “Thunder Hai Main” Campaign Featuring Superstar Allu Arjun

Bengaluru : Thums Up, India’s iconic billion-dollar brand known for its strong taste and thunderous spirit, has launched its latest campaign featuring superstar Allu Arjun. This bold new campaign, arriving just as the buzz around Pushpa 2 intensifies, promises to captivate fans of both Thums Up and Allu Arjun.

Built around the core message ‘Thunder Hai Main,’ Thums Up brings a strong, bold taste that resonates with those who are ready to take on the world, and face any challenge that comes in their way. As part of this powerful association, the brand will soon unveil special-edition Thums Up cans featuring Allu Arjun—a collector’s item for fans and a perfect tribute to the collaboration.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Thums Up has always stood for bold new thinking and bringing extraordinary experiences to its consumers. With Thunder Hai Main, we’ve tried to capture the ultimate combination of the brand’s strength and Allu Arjun’s charisma. This December, we’re setting the stage to keep our consumers on the edge of their seats. So, grab your ice-cold Thums Up—it’s about to get intense!”

In a striking TVC envisioned by Ogilvy India, Allu Arjun commands each frame, guiding viewers from his confident grip on the bottle to the unmatchable strong taste of Thums Up. Each shot is packed with action, bringing Thums Up’s rush to life.

Allu Arjun said, “I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Thums Up. I have always believed that one must forge their own path and take on any challenge in life without giving in, just like the character Pushpa. Thums Up also shares this bold, unstoppable spirit and has been inspiring & fueling the Indian youth with strength & true grit.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, said, “Allu Arjun joins the thunderverse and announces it in his own inimitable style. What could be better than that. We are super excited to get the world to witness this thunderous collab.”

As Thums Up and Allu Arjun unite, audiences can look forward to a season filled with heroic feats — from the blockbuster release to exclusive special-edition Thums Up cans. With a legacy of iconic collaborations featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, Thums Up’s ‘Thunder Hai Main’ campaign hints at an even more powerful ‘thunder-verse’ poised to unfold. This campaign could be just a glimpse of the larger experiences that are yet to come.