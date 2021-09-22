Thums Up Partners with Mohammed Siraj

New Delhi: After celebrating the ‘Toofani’ spirit with #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020, Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand, celebrates the grit and determination of the Indian fast bowler – Mohammad Siraj, through its #PalatDe campaign. This is in continuation to Thums Up’s partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner. Through this association, Thums Up showcases its longstanding commitment to sports and narrates the stories of hard-work and dedication of real heroes.

Announcing the partnership, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “The Coca-Cola Company has been the longest corporate partner of the Olympic Games and our recent associations with the Paralympic Games and the ICC World Cup, underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavoring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers. The ability of Cricket to create unique and memorable moments makes it a robust platform for us to connect with sports fans around the globe. We are elated to welcome Mohammed Siraj, one of the best bowlers in the world on this exciting journey with us. It is inspiring to witness how extraordinary people like Siraj have overcome real life challenges and risen to become a beacon of national pride. Such inspirational stories resonate with the spirit of the brand.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mohammed Siraj, said, “I am humbled to be associated with Thums Up and to have been offered this platform to showcase my life journey and experiences. This association is close to my heart as it brings out our common goal of inspiring Indians to push their boundaries and achieve the unthinkable. I am certain that this partnership will evoke the natural connect with cricket fans and showcase the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent the country.”

Through this campaign, Thums Up aims to showcase the arduous journey of Mohammed Siraj, who despite his humble background and challenges of everyday life, stays true to his roots to become one of the best bowlers and an inspiration for the youth of the country. The campaign is shot in Hindi and Telugu and is a touching tribute to Mohammed Siraj’s life and struggles as well as his commitment to achieve his dreams. The campaign will also give viewers a chance to meet Mohammed Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes. The video campaign effectively aligns with Thums Up’s brand message of ‘real heroism’, resilience and strength against the backdrop of the inspirational tagline – Apni Pace Se, India Ka Game #PalatDe.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “The spirit of the brand resonates with the stories of grit, hard work and determination of our players, who overcome all hurdles to play for the country. After Olympics and Paralympics, in the third instalment of the #PalatDe campaign, we will be celebrating the victories of our cricketing heroes over their naysayers. Siraj’s story in particular is very inspiring and we are proud to partner with him and have him share his story with the world.”

TVC can be viewed here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OA5L0P_JLxQ