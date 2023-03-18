Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej will hold a live concert at the Gateway of India in Mumbai tomorrow evening and release a special song dedicated to the National Gallery of Modern Art. An official statement informs that the “NGMA Amrit Mahotsav Video Anthem” has been composed by Ricky Kej himself.

The concert will be a free public event being organized as part of the project ‘Mumbai Kaustubh’ under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The show, organized by the Union Culture Ministry, is a step towards developing Cultural Spaces in Mumbai.

Director of NGMA Mumbai, Nazneen Banu said the concert is a significant step towards promoting cultural spaces and art in Mumbai. She added that NGMA plans to organize more such meaningfully curated events in the coming months that will provide meaningful creative engagements for a wider and diverse set of audience.

Renowned musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej also expressed his enthusiasm for the concert, saying it is a pleasure to share his music and passion for the environment with everyone. Union Minister Of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi will be the Chief Guest for the event.