New Delhi: Three Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended today from the house for the remainder of the week for their unruly behaviour. They included Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak and independent member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Earlier, 20 Rajya Sabha MPs from TMC, DMK, TRS, Left and AAP were suspended. Four Lok Sabha MPs were also suspended for their unruly behaviour.

When the Upper House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend the members under Rule 256 for disrespecting the Chair and disrupting the proceedings of the house this morning. The house adopted the motion with a voice vote.

Opposition members including Congress, AAP and others were in the well raising slogans against the government over the issues of price rise and Gujarat hooch tragedy.