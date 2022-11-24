‘Three of Us’, is a relationship drama set in Konkan region: Avinash Arun, Director

New Delhi : ‘Three of Us’, is a relationship drama set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, which is directed by Avinash Arun, and stars Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire in lead roles. The Director, Avinash Arun said, “I spent 3-4 years of my childhood in Konkan and I had my first interaction with nature there. I’ve always tried to find the child in me through my films, especially this one as I am attached with this region from my childhood. “I made this film 8 years after I directed Marathi film Killa”, he added.

While interacting with the media and festival delegates at one of the ‘Table Talks’ sessions organised today, by PIB on the side-lines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “ The emotions depicted in the film are inexplicable in words. Avinash and I have studied together in film school and worked together on Pataal Lok, so we have known each other’s working styles for a long time. As far as the film is concerned, I can’t articulate everything here as it has to be experienced on screen only”, he added.

Shefali Shah who has been engaging the movie-lovers all year long with her incredible back-to-back performances in Jalsa, Human, Darlings, or Delhi Crime 2, said that the film is as much about marriage as it is about life. “The script was originally told to me as a one liner. For a change from strong characters, I play a vulnerable and fragile women. That is the beauty of the character. But just because I am strong doesn’t mean I can’t be vulnerable. Both are beautiful. Why must one choose between the two? Strength and vulnerability reside within each of us”, she said.

Talking about the cinematography, Shefali Shah remarked that it is amazing. As the Director of this film is also the Director of Photography, he has shot the film like a painting. “It will become a beautiful ad for Konkan tourism.”.” she added.

Actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire said that film shows a vulnerable Shefali, a riveting Jaideep and a Swanand Kirkire who can’t sing well. “It is a dream cast for anyone”, he added.

The film has been on the list of 25 films chosen for the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI.