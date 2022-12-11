Three National Ayush institutes inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The nation today got three National Ayush Institutes of eminence in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad, and National Institute of Homoeopathy at Delhi from Goa.

The Prime Minister was participating in the valedictory ceremony of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) at Panjim, Goa. The four days deliberation at 9th WAC provided a global platform for national and global stakeholders, industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists, and manufacturers for engaging in intellectual exchange to strengthen the Ayurveda sector.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Shri P. S Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush and Women & Child Development. Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways and President, Vijnana Bharati and others were also present.

Addressing the gathering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, said, “We need to continuously work toward the documentation of ‘Data Based Evidence’, we had Ayurveda’s results as well as effects in our favour, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. He emphasized that our medical data, research, and journals have to be brought together to verify every claim on modern scientific parameters.”

He added that more than 30 countries have recognized Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system and we have to further promote Ayurveda in every country of the world. PM emphasized that Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. The world is now returning to our traditional medicine and Yoga and Ayurveda are the new hope for the world.

On this occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayush Ministry is committed to imparting Ayush health systems into day to day life of the common man by strengthening systems in Health as well as the Education sectors to the people of India. We want Ayush system to become a part of every household not only in India but globally and are trying our best to fulfill dream of Heal in India.”

The Ayush Minister further added, “with the rapid strides in the Ayush sector, in India’s Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, I firmly believe that under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi, it will certainly be ‘Ayush Ka Amrit Kaal’.

Shri Vijay Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor, Govt of NCT was the chief guest at National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi. It is a first of its kind to be established in Northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine. General (Retd) V.K. Singh, Union MoS for Road Transport & Highways and Civil aviation was chief guest at National institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad.

Prime Minister also visited Arogya Expo held along with 9th WAC and keenly observed and interacted with participants of the Expo. Various Ayush institutes and research councils, more than 215 companies, leading Ayurveda’s brands, medicine manufacturers and Ayurveda related educational and R&D institutions participated in the Arogya Expo.