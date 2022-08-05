Three major ports namely Deendayal Port, Visakhapatnam Port and Kamarajar Port are having a depth of 18m or more, says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : Three major ports namely Deendayal Port, Visakhapatnam Port and Kamarajar Port are having a depth of 18m or more. No information is available in respect of minor ports.

The dredging operations across all major ports have been categorized into capital and maintenance dredging. The quantity dredged in terms of Cubic Meters across major ports of India during the last three years is given at Annexure – I.

Details of the dredging contracts awarded by the major ports since 2021 are given at Annexure – II.

Global tenders are invited for the dredging project with estimated cost more than Rs.200 crores.

The major ports are required to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment Study (EIA) before taking up the work of capital dredging. The major ports are required to comply with the conditions laid down in the Environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Annexure-I

The quantity dredged at major ports during the last three years

S. No.

Name of the Port

Quantity in Million Cum

Capital Dredging

Maintenance Dredging

1

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority

–

25.6

2

Paradip Port Authority

2.89

21.21

3

Visakhapatnam Port Authority

0.22

0.75

4

Kamarajar Port Limited

–

6.364

5

Chennai Port Authority

0.0581

–

6

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority

–

–

7

Cochin Port Authority

11.808

72.552

8

New Mangalore Port Authority

–

1.879

9

Mormugao Port Authority

–

4.014

10

Mumbai Port Authority

0.51

15.30

11

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

0.364

50.16

12

Deendayal Port Authority

0.999

14.511

Annexure-II

Dredging contracts awarded by the major ports since 2021

Sl. No.

Name of the Ports

Dredging contract awarded

1.

Paradip Port Authority

The Capital / Maintenance Dredging contracts of Paradip Port for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 have been awarded to M/s. Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) on nomination basis.

2.

Chennai Port Authority

Dredging contract awarded to M/s. DCI Ltd. on 16.08.2021 for carrying out maintenance dredging in Chennai Port.

3.

Cochin Port Authority

(i) Contract for the work of “Dredging for maintenance of channels and basins at Cochin Port was awarded to M/s. DCIL with date of commencement on 17/05/2021.

(ii) Contract for the work of “Capital Dredging for Indian Coast Guard Jetty Basin in Cochin Port” was awarded to M/s. Rock & Reef Dredging Pvt. Ltd, Navi Mumbai. Dredging work commenced on 10/12/2021.

(iii) Contract for the work of “Capital Dredging for MULT Jetty basin at Puthuvypeen in Cochin Port” was awarded to M/s. Rock & Reef Dredging Pvt. Ltd, Navi Mumbai. Dredging work commenced on 04/03/2022.

4.

Mumbai Port Authority

Capital dredging works for Deepening and Widening of Approach Channel to Second Chemical Berth at Pir Pau in Mumbai was awarded in August 2021.

5.

Deendayal Port Authority

Dredging in the Navigational Channel & Alongside Cargo Berths/Oil Jetties at Deendayal Port Authority for year 2021-24 has been awarded to M/s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Ahmedabad (APSEZL, Ahmedabad) on 10.03.2021.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.