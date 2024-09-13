Three Generations Strong: Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav’s Family Champions Hindi

In our country, Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly declared Hindi as the official language by a unanimous decision. To emphasize the significance of this decision and to promote Hindi in all areas, September 14 has been celebrated as ‘Hindi Day’ across India since 1953. Many Scholars, organizations, and Government Departments are working at their level for advancement of Hindi. Among them, the unique family of Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General, North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad, is remarkable for its three generations dedication towards the enhancement of Hindi and also being honored globally in various countries.

A native of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, Krishna Kumar Yadav’s family includes his father, Shri Ram Shiv Murti Yadav, as well as his wife, Mrs. Aakansha Yadav, and their two daughters, Akshitaa and Apurva, all of whom continue to contribute to Hindi through their creative writing and blogging. Along with numerous publications in National and International magazines, 07 books of Krishna Kumar Yadav and 04 books of his wife, Mrs. Aakansha Yadav, have been published.

Apart from his administrative duties as Civil servant, 7 books of Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav has been published, which includes ‘Abhilasha’ (a poetry collection), ‘Abhivyaktiyon ke Bahane’, ‘Anubhutiyan aur Vimarsh’ (both essay collection), ‘Kranti Yajna: 1857-1947 ki Gatha’, ‘Jungle Mein Cricket’ (a collection of children’s poetry) and ’16 Aane, 16 Log’. More than hundred awards have been received by various prestigious social and literary institutions for his literary contributions and creative writings. He has been honored by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Governors of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim.

In the field of Hindi blogging, this family’s name is also prominent at the International level. Yadav couple has been honored with the ‘Best Blogger Couple of the Decade’ award and has received various accolades at the ‘International Hindi Blogger Conference’ held in Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, including the “Parikalpana Blogging SAARC Summit Award.” In the Global Media Forum held in Bonn, Germany (2015), Mrs. Aakansha Yadav’s blog ‘Shabd-Shikhar’ was recognized as the most popular Hindi blog in the ‘People’s Choice Award’ category.

Their daughters, Akshitaa (Pakhi) and Apurva, who are studying in Firdaus Amrut Centre School, Cantonment, Ahmedabad, continue to contribute to Hindi despite their English medium education. Akshitaa has been honored with the ‘National Child Award’ by the Government of India in 2011, making her the youngest recipient for her blog ‘Pakhi ki duniya’. She was awarded the ‘Best Young Blogger’ honor by India’s former Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, at the First International Hindi Blogger Conference, New Delhi (2011), and received the “Parikalpana Junior SAARC Blogger Award” at the International Hindi Blogger Conference, Sri Lanka (2015). Apurva also used her poetry during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that, from the perspective of creation and expression, Hindi is one of the leading languages in the world. Hindi is not just a language but our identity; it is the heart of every Indian. In this era of digital revolution, Hindi has the potential to become a global language. Meanwhile, Mrs. Aakansha Yadav believes that Hindi is the thread that binds the nation in unity and is a confluence of various cultures, disciplines, and arts, with its literature preserving the diversity of society, worldview, and folk arts. Today, the importance of Hindi is being highlighted as a language of change and development.