Three fresh cases have been filed against Bobby Das’ brother by the Jajpur Town police

Bhubaneswar: The brother of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, also known as Bobby Das, Bhaba Prakash Das, also known as Lala, found himself in additional legal trouble after Jajpur Town Police filed three more complaints on Monday.

Roadblocks were set up close to the Biraja Haat and the Town Police Station was gheraoed as part of these violent protests.

In addition, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court received a complaint of an assault on another vendor. Additionally, the SDJM court has received a formal request from the local authorities to include these three counts in the current legal procedures against the accused.

Notably, Bhaba Prakash was arrested after he was accused of assaulting vegetable vendor Madan Nayak in Jajpur district’s Biraja Haat. On Saturday, however, Nayak, the complainant, changed his mind.

At first, Madan said that Bhaba, also known as Lala, had beaten him, threatened him, and demanded money. Madan later withdrew these allegations, claiming that Lala had not committed any such crimes and that his initial police complaint was an error on his part.

By mistake, he had filed a formal complaint with the local police. The Crime Branch was instructed on Sunday to look into the alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA

Himanshu Sahoo, which is a major development.

A six-person special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Saroj Kanta Mohanta has been assembled by the police to thoroughly investigate the occurrence.