Three Day Odisha Visit of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the 10th to the 13th of November, 2024

Cuttack: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, founder of The Art of Living and Sri Sri University, will pay a three-day visit to Odisha from the 10th to the 13th of November, 2024. Declared as a State Guest of Odisha like his every previous visit to the state, his visit is set to bring a profound sense of celebration and spiritual upliftment. During his visit, he will grace various events at Sri Sri University (SSU) in Cuttack, Odisha. The staff and students of Sri Sri University, the Art of Living fraternity and the people of Odisha are prepared to warmly welcome Poojya Gurudev for the important visit which will witness many events.

The visit will commence with an Academic Leaders Conclave on Sunday, 10th November 2024, where academic leaders from schools and higher education institutions will participate in a brainstorming session to gain insights into contemporary issues and timeless wisdom for academic growth.

As the lifetime President of Sri Sri University, Gurudev will grace the 11th Convocation of SSU on 10th November 2024. Eminent leaders from the fields of politics and education will join the annual gathering. On 11th November, there will be a Rudra Pooja on campus, followed by a special event featuring investor and entrepreneur Mr. Tim Draper. In the evening, a large public Satsang will be held on the university campus, which will be open to all.

An alumni meet has been planned ahead of Poojya Gurudev’s visit on the 8th and 9th of November, 2024. The university’s alumni, who are placed nationally and internationally in many premier organizations worldwide, will gather for this event. Entrepreneurship and holistic health and well-being are also vital tenets of the organization.

Gurudev will also grace several public events on the 12th of November, 2024. His visit will conclude on the 13th November. Currently, Sri Sri University has over 2,500 students across more than 55 undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs from 28 Indian states and seven countries. The university continues its mission of providing a transformative education that merges tradition with modernity, preparing its students to meet future challenges seamlessly with the motto of learn, lead and serve.