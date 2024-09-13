Three Arrested in Bhubaneswar for SUBHADRA Yojana Application Form Fraud

On Friday, the Commissionerate Police arrested three individuals in Bhubaneswar for allegedly charging Rs 200 each for Subhadra Yojana application forms. The arrested include Sasmita Jena and her husband Ranjit Jena, who run a Jana Seva Kendra in Chandrasekhapur, and Ratikanta Sahu from Kharvela Nagar, who was selling forms without government authorization. Police have filed cases under relevant sections against the accused. To address such scams, a free Helpline Number 7077798111 has been launched. DCP Prateek Singh emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure the registration process remains free of charge and transparent.