Thousands of dauntless Kashmiris celebrate 10th International Day of Yoga with PM Narendra Modi at Srinagar

Negotiating valiantly the odds of weather, thousands of spirited Kashmiris, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga, on the rain drenched ground of Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today. Applauding the spirit of Kashmiris, Prime Minister emphasised, “I also saw scores of girls covering themselves with the Yoga mat and they remained on the ground. This undaunted spirit of theirs and the love for Yoga is quite appreciable.”

Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for being present in Jammu & Kashmir, the land of Yog and Sadhna. He stated that the atmosphere, energy, and experience from Yoga could be felt in Jammu & Kashmir today. “Participation of 50-60 thousand people of Jammu and Kashmir with Yoga today on this occasion is a remarkable feat in itself,” he said. The PM reminded that the theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the significant contribution of Yoga in enhancing personal wellness and fostering social cohesion. He conveyed his best wishes on the International Day of Yoga to all citizens and those practising Yoga worldwide. PM took part in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session, emphasising the significance of yoga in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister highlighted that a remarkable 177 countries supported India’s proposal in the UN. He also mentioned notable achievements in previous International Day of Yoga events, such as 35,000 individuals practising yoga on Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath in Delhi) in 2015, and over 130 countries participating in the yoga event led by the Prime Minister at the UN Headquarters last year. Additionally, he expressed his delight that more than 100 institutes in India and 10 major foreign institutes have been recognized by the Yoga Certification Board established by the Ministry of Ayush.

The celebration led by the Prime Minister was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Shri Prataprao Jadhav, along with other dignitaries. Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for selecting Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, as the venue for the 10th International Yoga Day main event. He mentioned that this event has brought a new perspective to the development journey of the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor commended PM’s efforts in promoting Yoga on an international level, stating that Yoga embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, highlighting the importance of individuals protecting and supporting each other. He quoted ‘Puman Pumansam Paripatu Vishwatah’ and ‘Vyashem Devahitam Yadayu’ to stress the importance of charity and unity among humanity. Referring to Maharishi Patanjali’s teachings, he emphasised on the unity of body and mind in Yoga practice. He concluded by acknowledging the global impact of PM’s vision of ‘One Earth One Health’ and expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s efforts in restoring the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

In his welcome address, Union Ayush Minister Shri Prataprao Jadhav extended his congratulations to the citizens on International Yoga Day and expressed his delight in addressing the Yoga enthusiasts in Srinagar. “The Yoga Yatra, initiated in 2015 under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has been progressing with ever increasing enthusiasm without any interruptions,” he observed. He said that the theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” effectively showcases the transformative influence of Yoga. Yoga serves as a unifying force across all segments of society, injecting vitality into the community. Not only does Yoga contribute to our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, but also it fosters unity and welfare within society. Furthermore, Yoga aids in boosting our confidence and morale. The Minister expressed his joy regarding the new initiatives launched on Yoga Day 2024, labelling it as a distinctive global occasion. He encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, emphasising the importance of integrating yoga into our lives for personal and societal benefits.

The entire nation celebrated this year’s ceremony with immense joy and enthusiasm. This year, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is hosting various events, including the “Yoga for Space” initiative, which is being supported by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The program, which focuses on the practice of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), was conducted simultaneously at all ISRO centres and units. Additionally, the team involved in the Gaganyaan project actively took part in the program.

Various embassies and Indian missions around the world also celebrated IDY, highlighting the extensive reach of yoga.

The CCRYN, under the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been recognized by the Asia Book of Records for involving the highest number of healthcare professionals performing Common Yoga Protocol in IDY 2024.

The Ministry of Ayush in Delhi has collaborated with NDMC, ASI, and DDA to organise large-scale yoga events. In order to engage a wider audience, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced various competitions and activities, such as the “Yoga with Family” Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest aims to inspire families worldwide to demonstrate the joy of yoga and strengthen familial bonds. Submissions for this contest must be made by June 30, 2024.

Participants in the #YogaWithFamily Video Contest have the opportunity to win exciting prizes while promoting the message of health and unity through yoga. Notable hashtags for the event include #InternationalDayofYoga2024, #YogaForSelfAndSociety, #YogaWithFamily, and #IDY2024. Individuals from all corners of the globe are encouraged to utilise these hashtags and join in this global celebration of yoga.