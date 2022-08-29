Those who demand money from the poor do not have the right to remain in government service – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that those seeking money from the beneficiaries of government schemes should be removed from their jobs. Those who demand money from the poor do not have the right to be in government service. The development and public welfare works worth billions of rupees are being conducted by the state government. The public should get their benefit directly. MLAs, panchayat representatives and officers-employees should tour the areas continuously. Keep in constant touch with the public and keep an eye on the status of implementation of plans, construction works and quality of materials used. Ministers, public representatives and officers should work for the development of their area and welfare of the people in the form of “Team Madhya Pradesh”. Be in constant communication with the public and work pro-actively for quick resolution of problems.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was virtually reviewing Shahdol district from the residence office at 7 am. Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister Shri Ramkhelawan Patel virtually joined the meeting. District Collector Smt. Vandana Vaidya, Superintendent of Police Shri Prateek Srivastava and all the officers of the district also attended the meeting virtually.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the implementation of tap-water schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, food grains distribution, power supply, CM Rise School, implementation of Chief Minister’s Rural Street Vendor Scheme, organisation of employment fairs, maternal mortality and infant mortality rates, condition of roads and law and order etc in Shahdol. CM Shri Chouhan said that maximum number of youths should be connected with Rozgar Diwas (employment day) every month. CM Shri Chouhan expressed displeasure over the condition of the main roads of Shahdol and not filling of the sewerage pits. CM Shri Chouhan instructed to speed up the works under PM Awas Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the activities carried out in “One District One Product” in Shahdol. It was informed that cultivation of turmeric is being encouraged in the district under “One District One Product”. Workshop on turmeric and natural farming was held by organising Haldi Mahotsav. The samples of turmeric produced in the district have also been approved by companies like Patanjali, Baidyanath. Efforts are on to increase the sales by better packing and branding of turmeric in the district so that the farmers and self-help groups get more profit from direct sales. CM Shri Chouhan hailed the organisation of Gaurav Diwas. He said that activities should be conducted to make the district ideal in the construction of Amrit Sarovars. CM Shri Chouhan also appreciated for providing dialysis facility to the patients in the district.

It was informed that 4 lakh 73 thousand Ayushman cards have been made in the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to achieve 100 percent target by 31 October by working on war footing. CM Shri Chouhan said that the problem of replacement of faulty transformers for power supply and not getting the correct voltage should be resolved immediately. Along with this, awareness camps should be organised to make people aware of their responsibility for paying electricity bills. It was told that 294 majra-tolas (habitations) are left in the Saubhagya scheme. On an average, electricity is being supplied for 23 hours 51 minutes per day in urban areas and 22 hours 35 minutes in rural areas.

It was informed that in the last two months, 12 persons have been booked under NSA. After taking 70 actions against the land mafia, 118 acres of land worth 55 crores was freed. Action is being taken by making a list of 1300 goons and miscreants in the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to build houses of the poor on the land freed from the mafia and take strict action against drug trade.