THOMSON unveils “Larger Than Life” Discounts on Smart Tvs, Washing Machine & Speakers 

Launches Fully Automatic Washing Machine Model

During The FLIPKART Big Billion Days starting 27th September, 2024

Early Access Starts September 26, 2024 –

Incredible Prices on Thomson TVs and Exclusive 3-Month OTT Play Subscription!

Hyderabad : French Consumer appliances brand THOMSON announces biggest deals of the year on Smart TVs, Washing Machines & Speakers during the FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAY SALE from 27th September, 2024. The 10-day-long Flipkart sale for plus members will begin with an early access on 26 th September, 2024.

Customers will also receive a free 3-month OTT play subscription to SonyLIV, ZEE5, and 27 other original apps exclusively on their THOMSON android Tvs.

With prices starting as low as INR 5,999/ Thomson is set out to make some unparalleled offers, giving out the most affordable products in each segment. THOMSON also announces the launch of the Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine model with an attractive Maroon color at an extremely competitive price of INR 12,999.

THOMSON has recently announced the launch of its new category, Audio, with two flagship soundbars, AlphaBeat25 and AlphaBeat60. Thomson is gearing up to launch over 20 models in the next six months. The two new sound bars are specially priced for BBD at INR 1499 & INR 3599 respectively.

The AlphaBeat Series: Built for Performance, Designed for Every Space

AlphaBeat60: The Ultimate Sound Experience for Indian Homes

The AlphaBeat60 is a 60-watt powerhouse sound bar equipped with a sleek subwoofer, designed to fit any room size while delivering deep, immersive sound. The new design philosophy combines high-end audio engineering with elegance, making it the perfect fit for modern Indian living spaces. With a 2.1 channel audio system and RGB lighting modes, the AlphaBeat60 elevates both the sound and aesthetics of your home entertainment setup. The metal mesh grill adds a touch of sophistication, while the RGB lights at the base allow for customization with multiple colour modes to match your mood.

AlphaBeat25: Portable Power with Unmatched Clarity

For those seeking a portable yet powerful sound solution, the AlphaBeat25 is the perfect choice. This compact 25-watt soundbar comes with a 2000mAh battery, offering 16 hours of continuous playback. Despite its small size, the AlphaBeat25 delivers clear, punchy sound, and the integrated RGB lighting adds a dynamic, vibrant feel to any room. Designed for flexibility and ease, this model fits seamlessly into any setup without compromising on audio quality.

Bank Offers:

Instant discount with HDFC debit and credit cards, plus get up to ₹50 off on UPI payments. Customers can also avail of extra discounts using the Flipkart Axis credit card.

The detailed price list for all of Thomson TVs is as below:

Brand Segment BBD Price Thomson 24Alpha001 5999 Thomson 32Alpha007BL 7999 Thomson 32PATH0011 9249 Thomson 32RT1022 9499 Thomson 40Alpha009BL 13999 Thomson 40RT1033 13999 Thomson 42RT1044 14999 Thomson 43Alpha005BL 14999 Thomson 43PATH4545BL 17999 Thomson 43RT1055 15999 Thomson 50OPMAXGT9020 24999 Thomson 55OPMAXGT9030 28999 Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121 77999 Thomson Q32H1111 9999 Thomson Q43H1110 19999 Thomson Q50H1000 25999 Thomson Q55H1001 29999 Thomson Q65H1100 43999 Thomson Q75H1101 74999

Thomson’s Android TV Series comes with ultra-high definition resolution & HDR10+. Bundled with sound output of 40W and powered by Dolby MS 12, Dolby Digital Plus & DTS Trusurround, along with a perfect gaming experience. Supported by ANDROID 10, these Smart TVs have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. The TV remotes have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play.

THOMSON FA TVs with Realtek processor are packed Android 11 with premium features like Bezel-less design, 30 W speakers, Dolby Digital, built in Netflix, More Than 6,000 Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV Shows.

THOMSON Google TVs with 4k display are bezel less and support Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5 )GHz come with lots of cool features like Wi-Fi and Google TV.

THOMSON’s QLED Tvs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, Bezel- less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more.

The detailed price list for all of Thomson Washing Machine is as below:

Type Model Capacity Price Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine TSA7000SP 7 kg 7490 TSA7500SP 7.5 kg 7590 TSA8000SP 8 kg 8490 TSA8500SP 8.5 kg 8790 TSA9000SP 9 kg 9290 TSA1000SP 10 kg 9790 TSA1100SP 11 kg 11490 TSA1200SP 12 kg 12290 TSA7500SPH 7.5 kg 7990 TSA8000SPG 8 kg 9499 TSA8500SPG 8.5 kg 9999 TSG7000 7 kg 8499 TSG8000 8 kg 9199 TSG8500 8.5 kg 9999 TSG1000 10 kg 10999 TSA1200B 12 kg 13990 Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine TTL7000S 7 kg 10990 TTL7500S 7.5 kg 11999 TTL8000S 8 kg 12190 TTL9000S 9 kg 13990 TTL1000S 10 kg 13990 TTL1100S 11 kg 15990 NEW TTL8500R 8.5 kg 12,999

The new washing machine comes in maroon red starting at INR 12999, Manufactured in India, the new machine boasts the best of European design and technology which sets THOMSON apart from the rest of its competition in the Indian market.

Packed with features like 840 RPM, Aqua Restore, Energy Efficient, Digital Controlled Display, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut off, tub clean, air dry, 24 hrs preset (delay start), the new machines come with rust free plastic body, powerful motors, protected toughened glass, buzzer and much more.

Major Features:

840 RPM: Highest in the Fully Automatic segment across Brands resulting in quick spinning and drying of clothes.

Delayed start – Modify your setting according to your presence at home or during peak energy hours to do laundry.

Fuzzy Logic – senses and monitors the amount of water to be used as per the laundry load.

Child lock – Prevent children from tampering with the washing machine.

Tub clean feature – Hasslefree clean Washing machine post laundry use.

Quick wash – washes your laundry in 15 mins or less.

Digital Controlled Display – Choose from a variety of options and also keep an eye on Cycle’s Development to keep you informed at all times.

Error Detection – Monitors various parameters such as water level , spin speed , auto imbalance, if anything deviates from no rmal, the codes indicate.

Auto Unbalancing – as all our machines doesn’t produce noise beyond 60db, results in silent wash cycle.

Rat Mesh – prevents rats from biting the wires off the washing machine

The THOMSON washing machines have been designed and tested according to Indian use-case scenarios and have been rated with a 5-STAR Bee Rating. The washing machines consist of some of the features like Six Action Pulsator Wash which will help in a better overall performance. An Air Dry Function for faster drying of clothes. It also has a Child Lock feature and comes with an Anti-Vibration design so it doesn’t balance off and also outputs less noise.

Reiterating the MAKE IN INDIA vision, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed TVs in the country. These TVs will up the Tv viewing experience several notches higher and will prove to be an absolute delight for the Indian consumers.

Commenting on the consumer sentiment this festive season and the BBD sale, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India, says, “As we gear up for this vibrant time of year, we are incredibly appreciative of our partnership with Flipkart This collaboration empowers us to deliver innovative products and outstanding offers that truly elevate our customers’ festive celebrations. Our target is to sell more than 2lakh units this festive season. We believe our exclusive deals will captivate our audience, enhancing their festive spirit and driving remarkable engagement”.