Thomas Cook India & SOTC launch Virtual Roadshows across over 50 cities

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have introduced a first of its kind Virtual Roadshows – The Thomas Cook Holiday Showcase and SOTC Holiday Preview. This unique digital initiative benefits customers with convenient and contactless holiday planning – jointly with holiday experts and from the safety/comfort of their homes. Commencing August 16, 2020, the Virtual Roadshows present a host of special offers/deals across a range of domestic and international holidays – with a clear intent to drive bookings for the upcoming festive/winter season and through to Summer 2021.

With the extended lockdown, while Indian consumers are displaying strong pent up travel demand, they are looking for guidance and handholding – to assist them through the complexities of holiday planning. Pre-COVID, while the companies’ physical holiday roadshows had worked well, in the current scenario such physical options have been rendered unviable. The Thomas Cook Holiday Showcase & SOTC Holiday Preview were thus conceptualised to empower customers with interactive holiday planning via a virtual platform – with the assistance of local/regional language speaking holiday experts and a format that includes engaging Q&A sessions. To ensure undivided attention and personalised service, each session is open to a select number of customers – with slots pre-selected as per customer convenience.

The process is simple: 1) Register online 2) Select your preferred slot 3) Log in to video chat with holiday experts

The Virtual Roadshows are available to customers across India’s metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, etc.; also regional India’s tier 2 and 3 cities including Baroda, Vijayawada, Mysore, Nashik, Patna, Guwahati, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar, among others.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “I am delighted to flag off our exciting Virtual Roadshows, a unique, innovative digital platform to help our customers plan their holidays from the safety/comfort of their home – together with our holiday experts and tour managers to guide them at each step. To sweeten the deal, we have included exclusive spot-offers and special discounts – to catalyse bookings for the upcoming holiday season and through to Summer 2021.”

He added, “Customers get to opt from multiple time-slots as per their convenience, with the number of participants per session kept limited to ensure undivided attention and personalised service. We plan to roll out our Thomas Cook Holiday Showcase starting this weekend and will cover key source markets across India’s metros, mini metros and tier 2 and 3 regional cities/towns.”

He concluded with, “We understand that safety is a key concern for our customers today and so, our Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point. To further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “SOTC Travel has witnessed interesting demand from travellers across India seeking a blend of preferences for a wide range of experiences across destinations. Our focus has always been to introduce exclusive holiday packages that are consumer centric, value driven and pocket friendly offering the right combination to avid holidaymakers. The first of its kind virtual roadshow offers an ideal opportunity to connect and interact personally with customers as our holiday experts walk them through various exciting holiday propositions, thus providing an exceptional holiday experience to our value seeking customers. Understanding the current need of the customer, our holiday propositions have been designed to offer complete flexibility, safety, security and savings.”

He added, “We see customers recognizing the value and peace of mind that booking with a reputed travel firm offers especially during these uncertain times. SOTC’s Holiday Preview offers travellers the opportunity to clarify various concerns related to safe travel. As health and safety is a key concern, all our holiday propositions come with ‘Assured’ – a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics. To further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India.”

