Thomas Cook India & SOTC launch premium Van Tours – Private Journeys

Mumbai: Aimed at ensuring the health and safety of its customers, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company along with its Group Company SOTC Travel Ltd., have launched Private Journeys: premium, chauffeured van tours, strategically designed for smaller groups of family, extended family or friends. Private Journeys covers over 32 countries, for travel from September 2020-2021 and at affordable prices starting at Rs. 25 800.00*.

Thomas Cook’s & SOTC’s Private Journeys allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine and its hidden secrets! Curated by experts, exclusive private experiences have been included: from chasing the Northern Lights in Norway or the Russian Lapland, whale watching in South Africa, enjoying the resplendent colours of autumn in Bavaria, Germany or soaking in the ambience of Christmas markets from Paris to Prague, a celebration of Christmas in Santa Land, Finland, a taste of history and culture in Vietnam or Cambodia, exploring the natural wonders of New Zealand or the breath-taking winter wonderland in Switzerland.

Destinations range from: France, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Norway, Hungary, Netherlands, Estonia, Russia, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan; Kenya and South Africa; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand to New Zealand, among others.

Private Journeys offers customers a range of benefits:

Premium, private vehicles at one’s disposal with professional English speaking drivers

Centrally located 4 star hotels; inclusive of breakfast

Itineraries cover key seasons, festivals, wildlife experiences, unique elements of culture & history

24×7 on ground local emergency helpline

Affordable pricing & Attractive discounts: Up to 30% off basis group size + Early Bird Bonus (15% off for bookings up to July 31, 2020)

Travel from Sept 2020 till Sept 30, 2021 (Offer for early bookers till July 31, 2020)

Flexibility of date change*; Zero cancellation charges up to 15 days prior to departure

A minimal booking amount of Rs. 25 000.00*; Easy payment and EMI options

Meticulous health & safety under the Company’s Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics

Overseas Medical Insurance- cover includes Covid-19 related hospitalisation

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “As we enter a new era of travel with increased focus on health and safety, our Private Journeys intends to bring back consumer confidence with a unique concept of premium, chauffeur-driven van tours, specially designed for smaller/secure groups of family or close friends. The easy-paced itineraries promise a relaxed holiday with in-depth exploration of each destination. And while we have included delightful premium experiences, the pricing has been kept very affordable – starting at just Rs. 25 800.00*.

Further, our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health and safety protocols across every travel touch-point: from airports, transportation, hotels, to restaurants and attractions.”

Mr. Daniel Dsouza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “Private trips is an emerging trend, that lets families and friends enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in the COVID era. The pioneering concept of Private Journeys offers the comfort of a chauffeur driven van ensuring a safe and private holiday all throughout their journey. Private Journeys comes with the Assured Program – in association with Apollo Clinics and includes comprehensive Insurance Cover for COVID-19 related hospitalization for a stress free travel journey.”

He added, “To ensure a safe customer journey right from the start, we have conceptualized Virtual Outlets to assist via phone, chat or a video call for customers seeking contactless services.”

