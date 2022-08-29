This Onam Upgrade your Home with Samsung; Buy BESPOKE Family Hub™ and get Galaxy S22, 5-year warranty on Neo QLED TVs & More

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced exclusive Onam festival offers ‘My Kerala My Samsung’ (Ente Keralam ente Samsung) on its premium consumer electronics products such as Neo QLED TVs, Bespoke Family HubTM refrigerator, Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerators, AI Ecobubble™ washing machines, Microwaves, WindFree™ air conditioners, among others. These offers will be valid till September 30, 2022 across all consumer electronics retail stores in Kerala.

During this period, consumers buying Bespoke FamilyHub™ refrigerator will get Galaxy S22 worth INR 72,999. Furthermore, consumers purchasing Samsung Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerators will get additional cash back up to INR 12,000 and a 2-year warranty on its 300L and above variants, respectively.

On purchase of Neo QLED TVs consumers will get a 5-year warranty and a 3-year comprehensive warranty on 32-inch and above LED TV models. Consumers can also avail up to 25% instant discount, up to 20% cashback, and easy EMI options as low as INR 990.

With Samsung Wind-Free™ air conditioner that eliminates the harsh cold draft and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes, consumers will get a 5-year comprehensive warranty and installation just for INR 499.

Consumers can avail an additional cashback of up to 20% with attractive affordability program such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as INR 990 with Samsung’s artificial intelligence enabled bi-lingual AI EcoBubble™ fully automatic front load washing machines. These washing machines come with AI Wash feature that uses sensors to sense the laundry’s weight and level of soiling, and optimizes the amount of water, detergent and rinsing time, using Machine Learning.

Upon purchasing select models of Samsung Convection Microwaves over 28 L & above, consumers will get a free Borosil kit.

“Onam being the biggest festival in Kerala marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated in a unique way that displays the state’s rich culture. At Samsung, we see festivals as a great opportunity to connect with almost every household and be a part of their celebrations. Our ‘Ente Keralam Ente Samsung’ offers are meant to enable consumers to make their dream home with our premium TVs and digital appliances,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

Neo QLED TVs:

Samsung’s excellent Neo QLED TV range is designed to be much more than a TV. It can be a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and your perfect partner to improve efficiency. Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It provides an enhanced luminance scale for a more precise control of display’s brightness. That’s not all, these TVs are also in-built with a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system with Dolby Atmos support featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for an ultimate 3D surround sound home theater experience.

Bespoke Family HubTM Refrigerators:

BESPOKE refrigerators offer customised design options for a modern kitchen that suits your taste. This 934L capacity French Door refrigerator comes integrated with a 21.5-inch Family Hub™ screen and 25W speakers for wholesome entertainment. It has a Beverage Centre™, which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher, and an infuser for flavoured water.

Samsung Side-by-Side and Frost-Free Refrigerators:

The Spacemax Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Frost Free Refrigerators cater to the diverse storage needs of Indian consumers. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling, and durability. They are the perfect solution to save electricity bills and retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.

Furthermore, Curd Maestro™ range, addresses the pain points of curd making process, which is complex, time taking, and tricky and makes curd with the same consistency each time in different weather conditions. The Convertible 5in1 Frost Free Refrigerators offers five conversion modes to take care of all your refrigeration needs and are powered by Twin Cooling Plus™ Technology, that with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer ensures no odour mixing and maintain a humidity level of up to 70%, leading to longer freshness and less wastage of food.

AI Ecobubble™

An elegantly designed washing machine, the new Samsung AI Ecobubble™ washer offers you the next level of fabric care with intelligent AI control. The Ecobubble™ technology gently cleans your delicate festive wear, keeping them brand new for a longer period. The AI control personalises your wash cycles according to your usage patterns so that you can get your laundry done even if you’re running on a tight schedule.

WindFree™ ACs:

The new range of ACs come with PM 1.0 filters that sterilise 99%* of bacteria and the Freeze Wash feature that removes dirt and bacteria from the heat exchanger for easy do-it-yourself maintenance at home. The elegant design of the new range can glam up any living space or workspace. The WindFree™ technology eliminates the harsh cold draft and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s, which helps in creating a still air environment.

Samsung Microwaves

Samsung has revolutionised Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka, and Sun-dry food and make Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.