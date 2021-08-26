This index should be used by NE States and the Ministry as a policy tool for intervention across sectors: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : G Kishan Reddy the Union minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-eastern region (DoNER) said “Preparation of District SDG Index and Dashboard is a fine example of PM’s Cooperative and Competitive Federalism mantra coming together”

Speaking on the occasion of the release of Northeastern Region District SDG Index & Dashboard Sri G Kishan Reddy stated that all the eight States, NITI Aayog, and the DoNER Ministry have come together to work on a common agenda. The release included Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Shri B.L. Verma Ji, Hon’ble MoS for Cooperation and DoNER, Shri Amitabh Kant of CEO, NITI Aayog and Ms Nadia Rasheed, Resident Representative (i/c), UNDP India, and other senior government officers including chief secretaries of states who joined by video conference.

The Minister also observed that as the availability of data allows for data-based decision making, that can foster a competitive spirit between districts and make them work towards improving their performance. “I believe that this index should be used by NE States and my Ministry as a policy tool for intervention across sectors. This will help us improve the score of each district in the individual goal so that the composite score improves.” Added Shri G Kishan Reddy.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) track the progress across 16 parameters that include parameters such as no poverty, zero hunger, good health, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduce inequalities. sustainable cities and communities, climate action, life on land, peace justice and strong institutions and responsible consumption and production.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of DoNER had tweeted the release of the index. “@MDoNER_India and @NITIAayog launched the first edition of the NER District Sustainable Development Goal Index Report and Dashboard 2021–22.”