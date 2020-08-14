This Independence Day, Zee Bollywood brings to you 101% Shuddh Deshprem se bharifilms

New Delhi: Independence Day is not just another day on the calendar but a day of pride for the entire nation.As India gears up to celebrate another year of Independence, Zee Bollywood will showcase a formidable line up of 101% Shuddh Desh Prem Se Bhari filmein to commemoratethe day. With an all-day long movie festival ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, the 101% Shuddh Bollywood Channel will celebrate the spirit of patriotism with super hit movies like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon, Lagaan, Karma and Gadar. So, this 15th August, stand tall and celebrate the patriot within you with these compelling movies.

Kickstarting this festival will be the 101% Shuddh Desh Bhakti film ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon’ at 9 am. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, the movie depicts how a young man unwillingly joins the Indian Army just to maintain his family tradition. While he is posted at the border, he undergoes self-transformation and is willing to die for the country as the terrorists from across the border are trying to disrupt peace. At 12:30 pm, watch Amir Khan’s Oscar nominated film Lagaan. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this iconic movietells the tale of a revolt led by a young farmer Bhuvan arising from a challenge by a British officer to beat his team at cricket or pay double Lagaan (Tax) on their land.

At 5 pm, witness the 101% Shuddh action film ‘Karma’starring Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and

Naseeruddin Shah. The superhit movie revolves around a jailer Dada Thakur who plans to avenge Dr. Dang for killing his family members and hence seeks help from three convicts, Johnny and Baiju. Ending the day on a high note will be Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie relives the time of partition and tells the story a happily married couple – Tara, a Sikh driver and Sakeena, a Muslim girl. However, their happiness is short lived as Sakeena’s father forces her to stay in Pakistan in order to separate her from her family. But, Tara fights back and decides to cross the border to get back his love.

