Thirteen Private Agencies Get Accredited for Mineral Exploration

New Delhi : With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET. So far, 13 private agencies have been accredited and subsequently notified by the Central Government. The total number of government agencies engaged in mineral exploration comes to 22.

Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), is pursuing mineral exploration activities through NMET funding. Apart from on-going exploration works, MECL is providing consultancy services to State DGMs/ DMGs for preparation of reports and other documents for actionable blocks. MECL is also engaged with State Government of Rajasthan for feasibility study of potash deposit in western part of Rajasthan.