Third Wave Coffee Adds Festive Flair with Gulab Jamun Croissant and Tiramisu Latte for Diwali

National, Oct 29, 2024: Welcoming the season of lights and festivities, Third Wave Coffee introduces three exquisite offerings this Diwali: Gulab Jamun Croissant, Tiramisu Latte and Tiramisu Frappe. These limited time products are a perfect blend of traditional formats with flavour innovations and make for a special time with loved ones and friends. This unique, delectable take on your favourite desserts and specialty coffee blends is indeed a treat for your senses and bound to make your Diwali celebration memorable!

These latest offerings by Third Wave Coffee highlight the brand’s promise of delighting customers through product innovation and menu expansion. The Gulab Jamun Croissant brings together two seemingly distant worlds, merging gulab jamun’s syrupy sweetness with the airy, golden crust of a French croissant. This creation is a distinctive balance of textures and tastes, rooted in tradition and appealing to pastry-lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike. For coffee-lovers seeking a deeper, more intense coffee experience, the Tiramisu Latte draws from the essence of the iconic Italian dessert, combining the signature elements of tiramisu, rich latte, topped with whipped cream cheese and a delicate dusting of cocoa. On the other hand, the Tiramisu Frappe offers a chilled counterpart blended with a touch of richness that is neither overwhelming nor understated. With each sip, the smooth, creamy texture and notes of cocoa bring this beloved dessert to life in a new form. The new offerings are marked by Third Wave Coffee’s passion to offer unique and flavorful experiences that not only surprise the palate, but also aptly capture the essence of the season.

Starting from INR 299, the Gulab Jamun Croissant, Tiramisu Latte and Tiramisu Frappe are available across all Third Wave Coffee stores in the country. And that’s not all that the brand has on offer for this Diwali. Indulge in specially-curated Diwali hampers featuring premium coffee selections, nutty treats, and chocolates priced between INR 999 and INR 1999. Perfect for sharing with loved ones, these hampers offer a heartfelt way to celebrate the season, ensuring your festivities are both flavorful and memorable.