Third phase of Vande Bharat Mission to have 432 international flights from 43 countries

New Delhi: The Phase-Three of Vande Bharat Mission began yesterday. Briefing media, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, it will last till the 2nd of July. Phase-Three will have 432 international flights from 43 countries reaching 17 States and Union Territories. In this phase, there will also be 29 flights from private carriers – 24 Indigo flights, three Go Air flights and two Vistara flights.

The number of flights from the US and Canada have also been increased given the huge demand. There are 53 flights from the US and 24 from Canada. There will be 16 flights from Paris and 16 from Frankfurt which are to be used as hubs in Europe. Mr Srivastava said, this phase of Vande Bharat Mission has widened the reach by including more countries and increasing the number of entry points.

Related

comments