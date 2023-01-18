The Third Meeting of Steering Committee of Ken-Betwa Link Project (SC-KBLP) was held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The meeting was attended by representatives of both the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and officials of various Central Ministries and NitiAayog.

Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR, MoJS in his opening remarks stressed that Ken-Betwa link project is critical for the water security and socio-economic development of Bundelkhand region. It is a flagship project of the Centre and State. We have the responsibility of implementing this project in a time bound manner using state of art technologies and know-how duly taking care of R&R of project affected people and conservation of the region, particularly the landscape dependent species of Panna Tiger Reserve.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on various agenda items covering follow up actions on decisions taken during the 2nd meeting, work plan for year 2023-24, engagement of Project Management Consultancy, land acquisition and R&R of affected villages, establishment of offices of Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority, implementation of integrated landscape management plan prepared by Wildlife Institute of India for Greater Panna, financial powers of KBLPA, reimbursement to state on expenditure made etc.

In addition to this, two wildlife sanctuaries namely Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and Rani Durgawati Wildlife Sanctuary of Madhya Pradesh and Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary of U.P. have been approved by state govt. for bringing them under the project Tiger. This is a significant step in increasing the carrying capacity of PTR. Proposal for Constituting an R&R Committee to monitor the implementation of R&R plan in transparent and time bound manner was finalized during the meeting. A Greater Panna Landscape council is also being constituted for implementation of Landscape Management Plan (LMP) and Environment Management Plan (EMP) of the project.

