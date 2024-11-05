Third Edition of ‘Mahasagar’ Successfully Conducted

The third edition of the high-level virtual interaction MAHASAGAR was conducted by the Indian Navy on 05 Nov 24, during which Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with Heads of Navies/ Maritime Agencies and Senior Leadership from Indian Ocean Region littorals viz., Bangladesh, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. The interaction’s theme was ‘Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in IOR’, which highlights the present and necessary imperatives for Training Corporation towards mitigation of common maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

MAHASAGAR which stands for vast ocean in Hindi, is the Indian Navy’s flagship outreach for high-level virtual interaction between M aritime H eads for A ctive S ecurity A nd G rowth for A ll in the R egion. The initiative, started by the Indian Navy, is conducted bi-annually and has garnered wide acceptance among the participating nations ever since its inception in 2023.

During the current edition, the principals candidly dwelled on the imperatives of quality training and opportunities for training collaboration between IOR littorals towards developing requisite capacities and skilled manpower to tackle Common Maritime Security Challenges in the IOR.