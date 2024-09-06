Third Edition of Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival to focus on “Nepal -The Gateways to Asian Art, Culture and Literature”

3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival to host over 300 writers on September 7 & 8, 2024 at Nepal’s Capital city. Honorable Tourism and Culture Minister of Nepal, Badri Prasad Pandey will inaugurate the 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival on September 7, 2024 in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu: Third Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is all set to be celebrated on September 7 & 8, 2024 at Nepal’s historical capital city Kathmandu. Honourable Tourism and Culture Minister Nepal, Badri Pandey, will inaugurate the 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival on September 7, 2024, in Kathmandu.

Legendary Writer Dr. Abhi Subedi, Uday Prakash, Diplomat and Novelist Lakshmi Murdshwar Puri , Distinguished Indian economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, along with Shri Prasanna Shrivastava, DCM, Embassy of India Kathmandu, Dr. Bhuwan Dhungana, Nepal Academy Chancellor Bhupal Rai, will grace the event as Guests of Honor. Over 300 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka will join the festival. British Ambassador to Nepal, H.E Rob Fenn will join as Chief Guest in the Second day as Chief Guest.

“3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a life time experience for the lovers of literature, music, dance, art, poetry. The Festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal and India and South Asian Countries in the context of the emerging global cultures,” said KLF Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Central Theme of the Festival is “The Gateways to Asian Art, Culture and Literature”. Other important sessions in the two days festival are as follows; Wisdom and Insight, Total Parenting Solutions, New Book Release Ceremony of Pratap Somvanshi, Essays by Women Writers in Satisfactory or Requires Improvement?, The Art of Storytelling in Film, Writing as Aspiration, Echoes of a Bold Voice: Buddhi Sagar’s Journey, Rethinking Development and Diplomacy in the Digital Age, Laws for Women: Differences between the Constitution and Treatment, Book Discussion: Swallowing The Sun- A Novel, To the Moon and Back, “Bridging Heritage: Cultural Synergies”, Media, Literature, and Social Responsibility, Voices of Tomorrow: Emerging Literary Talents of South Asia, The Role and Future of Literature in the Age of AI, Recent Developments of Literature Translations from Nepal, Higher Education: Pathways to Meaningful Reform, Nepal Bhasa Script and Literature: Past and Present, Book Discussion: Lui, Vinay Misra in conversation with Akhilesh, Diaspora and The Craft of Writing and Literature, Charting the future of Civilizational Dialogue, Mythilak Nari in Cultural communication, Breaking Boundaries: Gender Narratives and Celebrating Women’s Contribution to Literature and Society, Beauty with Brains and Social Responsibility, From Diplomacy to Bestseller: Vikas Swarup’s Journey, Gorkha Identity: Opportunities and Blues, Life dedicated to Nepalese Films, Gajapati: The King without Kingdom, Literature vs Popular & Pulp Literature, Role of Mass Media in Literature, Book Release of Uday Prakash, Realism in Fiction, Contributions of literary productions in gender mainstreaming, Ranjana Niraula in conversation with Menuka Poudel and others. The festival will be held for two days in 3 Halls at Hotel Himalaya at the heart of Kathmandu Valley. The festival host over 60 sessions in two days.

“Overall, Nepal’s contribution to global civilization is significant and diverse, reflecting the country’s unique cultural heritage, natural resources, and strategic location,” said Ranjana Niraula, Founder, Director & Curator of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival.

From India Legendary Writer Prakash, Diplomat and Novelist Lakshmi Murdshwar Puri , Distinguished Indian economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, noted poet Maria Goreti, Yatindra Mishra, Gurcharan Das, Uday Prakash, Yatish Kumar, Rahul Soni, Pratap Somvanshi, Yatindra Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi , Milee Ashwarya, Prof. Jatindra Kumar Nayak, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Gourahari Das, Kanishka Gupta, Ashok Kumar Bal, Chirag Thakkar, Badri Narayan, Vikas Swarup, Vinay Misra, Abhay K., Chirag Thakkar, Yatish Kumar, Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Dr. Archana Singh, Anantha Krishnan B., Akhilesh Kamala Kanta Dash, , Satyagopal Rajguru, and others from India will join the festival.

From Nepal Legendary poet and folklore expert Tulasi Diwasa, noted writer Prof. Abhi Subedi, Dr. Bhuwan Dhungana , Nepal Academy Chancellor Bhupal Rai , Dr. Arun Gupto, BuddhiSagar, Amish Raj Mulmi, Ranjan Adiga, Rishi Raj Amatya, Dr. Jagman Gurung, Dr. Ashesh Malla, S.J.B. Rana, Bishow Parajuli, CK Lal, Rohini Rana, Dhirendra Premrishi, Dr. Usha Thakur, Ranjana Niraula, Prof. Dr. Beena Paudel , Rajesh Hamal , Manu Manjil, Basant Chaudhary,Bandana Rana,Viplob Pratik, Menuka PoudeL, Chandra Dev Bhatta, Dr. Govindaraj Bhat, Bhisma Upreti, Yubaraj Nayagh, Sabitri Kakshyapati, Momila Joshi, Tulasi Diwasa, Bhuwan Dhungana, Manju Kanchuli, Bishnu Bibhu Ghimire, Benju Sharma, Manjul, Dinesh Adhikari, Bhuwan Hari Sigdel, Shailendra Sakar, Bishwobimohan Shrestha, Rajendra Salav, Syamal, Pawan Alok, Yubaraj Adhikari, Sneh Sayami, Thakur Belbase,Radheshyam Lekali, Lava Gaule, Kalanidhi Dahal, Devika Timsina, Krishna Bause, SP Koirala, Sujit Bidari, Samudra Bhatta, MinBham , Basanta Basnet , Bhimarjun Acharya, Indu Tuladhar, Sudarshan Giri, Sumit Sharma Sameer, Mahendra P. Joshi, : Mahesh Paudyal, SagunaShah, Chandra Gurung, Ganesh Khaniya, Dr. Kumari Laxmi Joshi , Bidhyanath Koirala, Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya,Arjun Bhattarai,Tikaram Yatri, Subin Bhattarai, Sarala, Gautam, Nayan Raj Pandey , Dr. Tanka Upreti, Prakash Thamsuhang, Shailendra Adhikari, Amit Kumar Shah, Radhika Adhikari, Radhika Guragai, Sashi Thapa Pandit, Sabita Gautam Dahal, Vina Nemkul, Lakshaman Sitaula, Sushila Khadka Hasina, Prakash Ghayal, Samina Khanal, Roshan Thapa Nirab, Bhawani Khatiwada, Durga Tiwari, Ramesh Paudel, Pramodh Sarang, Nabin Thapaliya, Shirshir Marasini, Nimesh Dhakal, Shrisha Pandey, Subash Singh Parajuli, Rup Singh Bhandari, Akansha Karki, Anil Sthapit, Rajendra Shrestha, Padma Khayargoli, Jitendra Rasik, Narayan Dhakal, Dr. Usha Jha, Anita Yadav, Vijeta Chaudhary, Sarita Sah, Rupa Dhiru, Keshab Sigdel, Bhishma Upreti, Keshab Shilwal, Biplop Dhakal, Sardul Bhattarai, Sandhya Pahadi, Rita Khatri, Sarita Tiwari, BinaThing Tamang, Kamala Risal, Shailendu Nepal, Shanti Risal, Shreebabu Karki, Imtiyaz Wafa, Muna Dahal, Sushmita Nepal, Tim Gurung, Suman Ghimire, Dr. Kashiraj Pandey, Rupesh Shrestha, : Akanchha Karki, Prabin Khatiwada, Anil Subba, Reena Moktan, Archana Thapa, Gyanu Pandey, Bibha Jha, Suman Barsha, Asha Thapaliya, Rajkumar Baniya, Birat Anupam, Asmita Badi, AJ Bob, Bhumika Tharu, Roshan Pun, Smita Shrestha, Masan Upasak, Mahesh Kshitiz, Raju Syangtang, Swapnil Smriti, Raju Jhallu Prasad, Nabin Lochan, Sarbagyaraj Poudel, Prabhat, Prakash Thamsuhang,Mohan Sangaram, Nabin Pyasi, Tara Subedi, Durga Dhakal, Radha Kanel, Meena Shrestha, Manoj Maharjan, Kumari Lama and others will join this year Kathmandu KLF as speakers.

“Like First Two Edition of Kathamandu- KLF, in our 3rd edition we are planning to celebrate great Literary, Spiritual, Cultural Traditions of Nepal, among other aspects, theme of Sita Mata, Shiv and Buddha Tatwa and its contribution to South Asia and global literary movements and traditions. The festival will have panel discussions on literature, Art, Culture, History, and showcase artistic traditions from Nepal and India, in addition to the world of Nepalese and Indian art and music,” said Ranjana Niraula, KLF-Kathmandu, Director and Founding Member.

As all know Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan in Nepal which has been promoting and working on various literary and cultural activities in Nepal. Similarly, Kalinga Literary Festival is a dignified institution in India which has been honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India. Along with Members of both the institutions are aiming to organise a multidimensional program in future. Surya Nepal Gatha supporting the festival and Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Limited (LIC Nepal) is the presenting sponsor of the 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival.