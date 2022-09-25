Cricket, the third and final T20 International between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad today. The match will start at 7 pm.
The Rohit Sharma-led team bounced back in style by winning the second T20 International at Nagpur by six wickets on Friday. Chasing 91 for victory, India overhauled the target with 6 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare.
Australia won the first T20 International by four wickets. The winner of today’s match will lift the trophy.
