THINQ2024 Quiz Registration Deadline Extended by Indian Navy to August 31, 2024

The Indian Navy announces the extension of date of registration of THINQ2024 till 31 Aug 24. Aimed to instill a sense of patriotism, self-reliance and pride in our rich heritage among young nation builders, the Indian Navy Quiz invites students from Class 9 to 12 across the country to be a part of this incredible quizzing event. The national level quiz competition is designed to offer the future leaders a chance to explore the Indian Navy. Keeping in line with the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the THINQ2024 will be more than a test of knowledge.

The top 16 teams will receive a fully sponsored trip to the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, where the semifinals and finals will unfold. Nestled between the imposing Mt Dilli, serene Kavvayi backwaters and majestic Arabian Sea, INA provides the picturesque and tranquil backdrop for the event. The qualifying teams stand to gain not just a unique and enriching experience at the Asia’s largest Naval Academy but also an immersive experience of the Indian Navy’s state of the art training infrastructure and facilities. The participants of the semifinals and final of this unique quiz competition can look forward to exciting prizes while the winners will be honoured with attractive prizes including mementos, gifts and certificates. Furthermore, every participant of the quiz competition will be provided with a THINQ2024 Certificate of Participation.

Schools eager to offer their students for this distinctive opportunity need to register on the official website www.indiannavythinq.in before 31 Aug 24. In case of any query, Helpline No. 8197579162 or mailthinq2024[at]gmail[dot]com can be contacted.