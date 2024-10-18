THINQ 2024 Zonal Rounds Wrap Up Ahead of National Finals

The National level, Indian Navy Quiz competition, THINQ 2024 achieved an important milestone with the completion of the Zonal rounds on 14 & 15 Oct 24. The Zonals saw top teams from all four zones (North, South, East and West) battle for a position in the semifinals. After a gruelling competition, four top teams from each zone qualified for the semifinals which is scheduled at the premier Naval training establishment, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala on 07 Nov 24. Amongst these 16 teams, eight teams would progress to the finals scheduled on 08 Nov 24.

The zone wise selected schools who have qualified for the semifinals are: –

North Zone

(a) Delhi Public School, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

(b) Sheiling House School (Uttar Pradesh)

(c) Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Avadhpuri (Uttar Pradesh)

(d) Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Goel Campus, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

East Zone

(a) Sri Sankara Vidyalaya (Chhattisgarh)

(b) Teja Vidyalaya (Telangana)

(c) Delhi Public School Patna (Bihar)

(d) Johnson Grammar School Mallapur (Telangana)

South Zone

(a) Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Ernakulam (Kerala)

(b) Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

(c) Excel Public School, Mysuru (Karnataka)

(d) B.V. Bhavan’s Rajali Vidyashram, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

West Zone

(a) Mushtifund Aryaan Higher Secondary School (Goa)

(b) Cambridge Court High School (Rajasthan)

(c) Jayshree Periwal High School (Rajasthan)

(d) St. Anthony’s SR Sec School (Rajasthan)

With the overarching theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’, THINQ24 has emerged as one of the flag ship events, which offers a stage for intellectual exchange and competition. The qualified participants will get the unique opportunity of visiting, state of the art training facilities at INA. Indian Navy extends best wishes to all the participating school teams as they embark on the final journey of this challenging quiz competition, THINQ 2024.