THINQ 2024: Indian Navy Quiz Concludes with Thrilling Finale at INA

The Indian Navy proudly conducted the THINQ 2024 Quiz, a celebration of India’s progress and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ on 08 Nov 24. The Grand finale was held at the picturesque Nalanda Block of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, a symbol of India’s maritime heritage and dedication to excellence, an ideal setting for this momentous event. A vibrant audience comprising school children, Naval personnel and families, veterans, distinguished guests and trainees from INA witnessed the nail biting competition. It was a battle of minds, as the participating teams went through an exciting voyage of Quizzing, which kept the audience at the edge of seats.

Jayashree Periwal High School, Jaipur emerged as the winners, while B V Bhavan’s Vidyashram, Chennai as runners-up, following an intense competition for the coveted THINQ 2024 trophy. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Mrs Shashi Tripathi, President of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) felicitated the winners, participants, and schools that contributed to the success of this remarkable event.

THINQ2024 showcased the exceptional talent of India’s brightest young minds, providing a national stage for intellectual exchange and competition. THINQ is more than a quiz, it’s a journey of competition, youth and testament of the Indian Navy’s contribution to ‘Viksit Bharat’. As India continues its journey towards development, initiatives like THINQ will remain vital in shaping the minds of the future leaders while nurturing a competitive spirit and inspiring the Naval way of life.