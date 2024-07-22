In India, two-wheelers are among the most widely used forms of transportation. Driving a two-wheeler is convenient since it allows you to get through traffic at a reasonable cost. Still, it also puts you at risk for mistakes and accidents, which could cost you unnecessary and excruciating amounts of money.

For this reason, having two-wheeler insurance is essential if you want to travel worry-free. However, choosing can be challenging, given the abundance of possibilities. Hence, we have included some valuable advice to ensure you choose wisely when getting insurance for your two-wheeler.

7 Things to Consider When Buying Bike Insurance in India

When buying two-wheeler insurance, you can get own-damage coverage from a different company and third-party insurance from the same company. Alternatively, you can purchase under a single premium and with a single insurance provider with a comprehensive insurance plan.

Policy Type – Third Party or Comprehensive

There are two main types of insurance policies, which are comprehensive and third-party insurance for bikes. It would help if you chose the kind that best meets your requirements. Under the third-party policy, only losses or injuries to third parties will be covered. The Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates that all two-wheelers on Indian roadways carry third-party insurance.

On the other hand, comprehensive coverage will protect you against both your damage—that is, damage to your bike—and third-party damage. To find out the precise differences, you can compare two-wheeler insurance.

The Bike’s Worth

The basis for determining the premium of your comprehensive bike insurance policy is the bike’s current market value. This amount is the insurance industry’s Insured Declared Value (IDV).

When purchasing bike insurance, the bike’s IDV must be established. If you know your bike’s estimated current market worth, you can easily calculate its IDV. Besides, the higher the IDV, the higher the insurance premium.

Compare two-wheeler insurance policies to see how much IDV is being offered. Your bike’s insurance premium will be higher if it is a sports or high-end model. A basic 110cc motorcycle will have a lower insurance cost.

Coverage & Protection

The most crucial factor to consider when purchasing a bike insurance policy is comprehending and being aware of its coverage. Knowing the coverage your policy offers will make filing a claim much more straightforward. You will receive better coverage if you purchase bike insurance online. A comprehensive policy provides the following coverage:

Cover for theft

Fire injury

Damage resulting from earthquakes, landslides, floods, and other natural disasters

Damage results from events caused by humans, such as vandalism and riots

Damage to third parties

Third-party legal responsibility

Accident-related damage

Exclusions

It’s just as crucial to understand your policy’s exclusions as its coverage. You ought to be aware of the circumstances in which you cannot file a claim. The policy document typically includes a list of exclusions when purchasing bike insurance coverage. The standard exclusions are as follows:

Electrical or mechanical failure

A mishap while operating a two-wheeler while under the influence of alcohol

Damage that happens outside of a particular area

Nuclear reaction-related damage

Any other circumstance is listed as an exclusion in the policy statement.

You can verify the exclusions of your online two-wheeler insurance policy by going to your insurance provider’s website.

Zero Depreciation Insurance

Depreciation is the decline in the value of a two-wheeler due to normal wear and tear over time. If you want to receive a total bike insurance claim settlement amount without any reduction, you should choose zero depreciation bike insurance. In this case, the insurance will not subtract the bike’s or its parts’ declining worth.

In the case of an insurance policy where you have not opted for zero dep, depreciation value will be calculated on the bike and its parts, which will not be covered during the claim settlement.

The Insurance Company’s Reputation

Obtaining an insurance policy for your two-wheeler from a reliable provider is essential. This will be useful when it comes to claims. You will only be happy when things work out as planned, such as turnaround time, services, product features, etc.

So, pick your insurer carefully. When purchasing your policy, learn about the company’s reputation. Online reviews and social media are now a great way to learn about the satisfaction levels of past consumers who have already purchased two-wheeler insurance online.

Claim Settlement Ratio

Bike insurance covers both own and third-party damages. The insurer provides this reimbursement when you file a claim and settle it.

Claim settlement ratio refers to the number of claims successfully settled by the insured compared to the number of claims filed in a year. The higher the settlement ratio, the better the odds your claim gets settled. Before selecting an insurer, consider its settlement ratio.

When buying bike insurance, you have two options: online or offline. Online purchases are more convenient these days than offline methods. Using your computer or mobile device, you can purchase your coverage from home or the office at any time of day or night.

There are no hidden or additional fees with online purchases. You can also tailor your coverage to meet your specific needs. Insurance brokers may charge you a commission when you make an offline purchase, which raises the cost of your coverage. When you use an agent, you will receive individualised service.

So, remembering the points above while getting two-wheeler insurance is always beneficial. Considering these elements will make selecting the ideal coverage for your two-wheeler vehicle simple.