These Teams Are The Favourites to Win Asia Cup 2023

With the Asia Cup 2023 on the way, there’s a lot to look forward to this season for cricket and sports fans. The Cup will be hosted in two countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with more teams participating in the tournament.

Very exciting times are on the horizon for cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in 2023. The most important question on everyone’s mind this summer is which teams are joining the competitions and which teams are favourites to win the Asia Cup 2023. The dates have recently been finalised for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup this season and the tournament is set to start on 31 August with Sri Lanka and Pakistan hosting matches and the final has been set to be played on September 17. Four matches will take place in Pakistan, and the rest of the tournament will take place in Sri Lanka.

Learn About Cricket Before You Place a Bet

​​Which Team Has the Best Chance of Winning?

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the exciting tournament this season with a total of 13 ODI matches. The top two teams will be making it to the Super Four if they win their matches, and will go to the final on September 17. Nepal qualified for the Cup after beating UAE in the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Kathmandu. And Sri Lanka is the defending champions, after winning over Pakistan in UAE last year. The teams are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with Pakistan, India, and Nepal in A, and Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in B.

The tournament is important for every Asian team with the ICC World Cup 2023 on the way. Even though it’s still early to tell, one of the teams most favoured to win the Asia Cup in India according to the latest rankings. Another top pick to win is Pakistan, which is currently one of the top ten global teams in all cricket formats. The team has previously won the Asia Cup twice and is, therefore, a strong contender this season as well. Sri Lanka is another strong opponent, and is, after India, the country with the most Asia Cup wins.