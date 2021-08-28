There have been no outages in Aadhaar – PAN/EPFO linking facility: UIDAI

New Delhi : Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today said that all its services are stable and functioning fine. There have been no outages in its Aadhaar – PAN/EPFO linking facility which is authentication-based facility.

UIDAI said that as it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation.

UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents. It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last 9 days since the beginning of the upgradation process on 20th August 2021 at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.

UIDAI while responding to a few media reports on the so-called UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO said that such media reports are not accurate.