There have been considerable improvements in living conditions of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) over the years in the country

New Delhi : As per National Family Health Surveys (NFHS) conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in respect of Scheduled Tribes, Infant Mortality Rate has declined from 62.1 (2005-06) to 41.6 (2019-21); Under Five Mortality Rate has declined from 95.7 (2005-06) to 50.3 (2019-21), Institutional Delivery has increased from 17.7% (2005-06) to 82.3 % (2019-21) and immunization of children aged 12-23 months has increased from 31.3 % (2005-06) to 76.8 % (2019-21).

Data pertaining to decennial Census, management information system, sample surveys conducted by different Ministries / Departments of Government of India, reveal that over the years there have been considerable improvements in living conditions of the Scheduled Tribes (STs), for example, literacy rate for STs has improved from 47.1% in 2001 to 59% in 2011. Further, Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report (July 2020 – June 2021) of Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation reveals that literacy rate for STs increased to 71.6 %.

Erstwhile Planning Commission estimated that percentage of ST people living below the poverty line in rural areas has declined from 62.3% in 2004-05 to 45.3% in 2011-12. Also, percentage of ST people living below the poverty line in urban areas has declined from 35.5% in 2004-05 to 24.1% in 2011-12.

Government is implementing Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP)/Schedule Tribe Component (STC)/Development Action Plan for STs (DAPST) for overall development of tribal people across the country. Besides Ministry of Tribal Affairs, 41 Central Ministries / Departments have been obligated for earmarking in the range of 4.3 to 17.5 percent of their total Scheme allocation every year as TSP/STC/DAPST funds for tribal development. TSP/STC/DAPST funds are spent by different Central Ministries / Departments under their schemes for various development projects relating to education, health, agriculture, irrigation, roads, housing, drinking water, electrification, employment generation, skill development, etc. for accelerated socio-economic development of STs. NITI Aayog has issued guidelines for earmarking, effective utilization of TSP)/ STC/DAPST funds by the obligated Ministries/Departments for the welfare and development of STs.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has developed STC MIS Portal with web address: https://stcmis.gov.in

for monitoring of TSP/STC/DAPST funds of the obligated Ministries/Departments. The Ministry also takes meetings periodically with the obligated Ministries/Departments to review allocation, utilization, and physical progress under TSP/STC/DAPST. Adherence of TSP/STC allocation earmarking norm as per guidelines, identification of schemes, allocation and utilization of TSP/STC/DAPST funds under such schemes which provide specific benefits to STs, setting up of target/deliverables under TSP/STC/DAPST and monitoring of progress, etc., are emphasized in the review meetings. Physical progress under TSP/STC/DAPST is also obtained from the Ministries/Departments.

This information was given by Minister of State Smt Renuka Singh Saruta in Lok Sabha today.