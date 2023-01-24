THEATRE LEVEL OPERATIONAL READINESS EXERCISE (TROPEX-23) INDIAN NAVY’S LARGEST WAR GAME

The 2023 edition of Indian Navy’s major maritime exercise TROPEX, is currently underway in the Indian Ocean Region. This operational level exercise is conducted biennially and witnesses participation not only by all Indian Navy units but also of Indian Army, Indian Airforce and Coast Guard assets.

TROPEX 23 is being conducted over a duration of three months from Jan – Mar 23. As part of the exercise, all surface combatants of the Indian Navy including Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes as well as submarines and aircraft are put through complex maritime operational deployments to validate and refine the Navy’s Concept of Operations including operational logistics and interoperability with other Services. The exercise is being conducted in different phases, both in harbour and at sea, encompassing various facets of combat operations, including live weapon firings.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to test the combat readiness of the combined Fleets of the Indian Navy to operate in a multi-threat environment. The maritime exercise also facilitates operational level interaction with the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and the Coast Guard, which will further strengthen interoperability and joint operations in a complex environment.