The War Room, established under the guidance of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, is equipped with cutting-edge technology

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be retiring on November 10, marking the end of an era in the Indian judiciary.

The Supreme Court has recently established a cutting-edge War Room, under the guidance of CJI DY Chandrachud, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to enhance its operations.

The War Room features a video wall on one side and workstations on the other, where a team of officials diligently oversee the day-to-day activities of the Supreme Court, starting promptly at 8 am.

Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi, Registrar of Technology, highlighted the challenges faced in the War Room, emphasizing the importance of closely monitoring all 17 courtrooms. He mentioned the complexities of ensuring smooth live-streaming of Constitution bench proceedings and managing limited video conferencing capacity during public interest cases.

The IT team of the Supreme Court, including Shah Nawaj, Tejinder Singh, and Pavan Prathapa, demonstrated how they track cases from filing to disposal through a video presentation. Ashish J Shiradhonkar, Registrar (OSD) of Technology Innovation Planning, shared insights into data collation and its presentation on the court’s official website.

The War Room also utilizes technology to monitor the daily footfall in the court premises, promptly notifying Mahesh T Patankar, Registrar of Courts & Building, when the number exceeds 10,000 for necessary action.

Additionally, the War Room provides real-time data on the movement of case files within the registry, tracking pending cases per officer. The virtual justice clock, a crucial tool, is also operated from this central hub.

The establishment of the War Room signifies a significant step towards modernizing the Supreme Court’s operations and ensuring efficient and transparent judicial processes.