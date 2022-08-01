The value of defence exports during the financial year 2021-22 has been Rs 12,815 crore. Authorisations were issued for export of SCOMET Category-6 items to about 61 countries, says Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : The value of defence exports during the financial year 2021-22 has been Rs 12,815 crore. Authorisations were issued for export of SCOMET Category-6 items to about 61 countries during the year 2021-22. However, names of countries cannot be divulged due to strategic reasons. The year-wise value of defence exports since 2018-19 to 2022-23 (till June, 2022) is as under:

2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (till June 2022) Total Export Value 10746 9116 8435 12815 1387*

*provisional

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Neeraj Shekhar in Rajya Sabha today.