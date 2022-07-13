The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the approval of the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail project by the cabinet at a cost of Rs.2,798 crore

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail project with a cost of Rs.2,798 crore by the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through tweets, Shri Amit Shah saidv“Shri Modi is constantly working to revive ancient pilgrimage sites connected with Indian culture and providing facilities to devotees. Today is an important day for Gujarat. Shri Modi has decided to connect two famous pilgrimage places in Gujarat; Maa Ambaji Temple and Shri Ajitnath Jain Temple by railway.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that this 116.65 km long rail line will facilitate local people along with devotees coming to these places and will give further impetus to the development of the area. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway project by the Union Cabinet at a cost of ₹2,798 crore.

Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road under the approved new railway project will open alternate railway route between Ahmedabad and Abu Road, which will not only facilitate smooth rail transport for the people of the region, but will also open the door for social and economic development. The approved railway line will pass through Sirohi in Rajasthan and Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts of Gujarat. The new railway route will not only benefit people of both the States, as well as speedy transportation of agricultural produce and local products will be possible and employment will also be generated.

The new railway line will increase investment in the area and promote economic development. Ambaji in Gujarat is a famous pilgrimage center and one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. By increasing the connectivity of this railway line to Ambaji Temple and the famous Ajitnath Jain Temple at Taranga Hill, not only will pilgrims visiting from India and abroad get easy access here, but will also boost religious tourism in Gujarat and Rajasthan.