The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The PM-Kisan scheme, launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity and prosperity for farmers has completed two years today.

In a series of tweets the Prime Minister said,” On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring.

Over the last 7 years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing .

Our Government had the honour of ushering a historic increase in MSP. We are doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

