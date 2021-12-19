“The song should be the hero in itself” says lyricist Kumaar

By Debamitra Mishra



On his recent visit to Bhubaneswar, the acclaimed bollywood lyricist Kumaar shared his hearty thoughts about the city. He said, “This is my first visit to Odisha. I must say that people in Odisha are true art and culture lovers. I have received so much love and warmth being here. Here, every individual is an artist in himself.”



Kumaar has penned numerous hits and chartbusters like- Kabir Singh, Roy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ra.One, Murder 2, Jashnn and many more.

Taking a look into his journey, Kumaar said, “The song should itself be the hero.” One of his recent creations ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ from Kabir Singh has bagged IIFA. “I never get too much serious for a task. I flow with ease so that the song itself should be a hero. ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ got bounced from the movie initially. But the song had its destiny ahead that fetched us IIFA for ‘Kabir Singh’,” said Kumaar.



Kumaar believes that life lies in the journey more than the destinations. He expressed, “Destination is a myth. What you learn, you learn from the circle of life. I regard Vishal-Shekhar, Pritam and many such people from whom I have gained a lot. My acquaintance with such skilled heads has refined my talent as well. You face ups and downs while starting off with a new thing. That is the part of the journey. I am on a voyage of life where I have faced storms, learnt lessons and still learning.”



He has a youtube channel called ‘Kumaar Lyricist’ where he keeps on posting behind the story of a song or making of the song videos.



Concluding himself, Kumaar says, “When you are at a better phase of your life, its your moral responsibility to groom others better. I am aiming to live that phase now.”

