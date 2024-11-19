SNEH hosted an event on the role of the press and restorative justice

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Restorative Justice Week 2024, the Society for Nature, Education, and Health (SNEH) hosted a program on the role of the press and restorative justice on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at SAMPRITI, the organization’s peace training, resource, and research center in Bhubaneswar. Subarna Ghosh, President of SNEH, launched the program.

Approximately 25 members of the media fraternity attended the program. Subas Chandra Panda, the organization’s Advisor, and the project staff briefed the media on SNEH’s peace-building work, current and future efforts, and the concept of Restorative Justice (RJ).

SNEH emphasized the favorable outcomes achieved during the intervention in eight habitations in Bhubaneswar’s Saliasahi slum.

Several RJ trainings are provided to the slum’s women peacebuilders to help them discuss and resolve diverse community conflict concerns. This has reduced the amount of criminal cases filed at the local police station.

Restorative Justice practices in the slum’s target area have also helped to reduce recidivism and rehabilitate both victims and offenders into the community. In this program, SNEH also demonstrated Restorative Justice’s versatility in tackling contemporary difficulties, reaffirming SNEH’s commitment to integrating this unique and complete justice delivery model within the current system.

The event, sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in Kolkata, intended to promote awareness among media professionals about the distinctiveness and benefits of Restorative Justice.