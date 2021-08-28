The School of Management, NIT Rourkela successfully conducted 5-Day Faculty Development Program on “Sustainable Business Eco-system “

Rourkela: School of Management, NIT Rourkela, in collaboration with AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), conducted a 5-Day Faculty Development Program virtually from August 23rd to 27th, 2021. The program was inaugurated by Prof. Animesh Biswas (Director, NIT Rourkela) and coordinated by Prof. Manvendra Pratap Singh and Prof. Mayank Yadav, Assistant Professor, School of Management NIT Rourkela. More than 130 participants registered for the FDP, including delegates from corporate institutes of national importance viz. NITs and IITs and faculties from State, central, and private universities across India. The FDP hosted more than 13 eminent speakers from industry and academia to share their valuable insights on the sustainable business eco-system. The FDP was designed to address the holistic approach across the sectors viz. Agriculture, Energy, Healthcare, Tourism, Finance, Rural Development, Sanitation, and Water, etc.

Prof. (Dr) Animesh Biswas, Director NIT Rourkela said – “I am delighted to witness an overwhelming response for the program. Such initiatives reinforce the professional development of the faculty members and administrators who deal directly with the stakeholders.”

The FDP focused on critical areas such as sustainability beyond compliance, sustainable business strategies, sustainability marketing, financing sustainability, corporate social responsibility, the role of higher educational institutions in creating sustainable business executives and climate challenges and their impact on businesses.

Prof. P Balachandra (IISc, Bangalore) highlighted the importance of sustainability adaptation in industries. Prof. Mayank Yadav (NIT Rourkela) explained about the responsible consumption pattern. Prof. Manvendra Pratap Singh suggested that the business operations should consider the new sustainability paradigm. Prof. Rajeev Kumar Panda, (HoD, School of Management, NIT Rourkela,) emphasized encouraging sustainable start-ups in HEIs for a greener tomorrow. Prof. Chandan Kumar Sahoo (NIT Rourkela) also shared his valuable insights on CSR and the HR interventions in executing sustainable CSR initiatives.

At the end of the event Prof. Manvendra Pratap Singh and Prof. Mayank Yadav extended their sincere gratitude to AICTE for providing an innovative platform and financial support to conduct an FDP during the Covid-19 pandemic.

