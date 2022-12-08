The scheme of National Centre of Sports Science and Research aims to support high level research education and innovation in respect of high performance of elite athletes: Shri Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The scheme of National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) being implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, aims to support high level research education and innovation in respect of high performance of elite athletes. The said Scheme is implemented through the Sports Authority of India (SAI), an Autonomous Body under this Ministry, and select universities/institutes/medical colleges in the country. Under the Scheme, medical care and management as well as rehabilitation of injuries of athletes at the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is undertaken by engaging Doctors and Scientific/Support staff for regular consultations as well as management of trainings. The approach also includes dealing with on and off field injury prevention and management.

SAI utilizes the services of empaneled hospitals in management of injuries of athletes. All NCOE athletes of SAI are also covered under medical insurance through which they are able to get the medical facilities in a hospital of their choice depending upon the proficiency of the hospital.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.