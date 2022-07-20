The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 has resulted in enhancing the income basket of the beneficiaries

New Delhi : Ministry of Tribal Affairs has provided funds to various State Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) to conduct studies on post implementation of “The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (in short FRA)”.

The study reports, inter alia, indicate that provisions of rights under FRA have resulted in enhancing the income basket of the beneficiaries and consequently their quality of life; Sizable number of women title holders have enabled the tribal women to be empowered; CFR rights have enabled Gram Sabhas in managing and conserving their own forest resources along with sale of Minor Forest Produces leading to enhanced size of income kitty; Need of Capacity building of Gram Sabha members in the context of their empowerment for forest governance, preparation of micro plans for the sustainable management of forest resource, improving livelihood opportunities, assessment of the biomass stock and biodiversity conservation; The Infrastructure in interior forest areas needs to be improved.

As per Forest Rights Act, 2006 and rules made thereunder, the responsibility for implementation of the Act lies with State Governments/UT Administrations. The implementation of the Act has been carried out since its inception as an ongoing process by various State Governments / UT Administrations. Progress in implementation of FRA in different States/UTs is furnished by the States/UTs on a monthly basis indicating the claims received, titles distributed and the extent of forest land for which titles have been distributed. Reports received from the States/UTs are compiled and put in public domain.

Government is committed for smooth implementation of the Act to ensure provision of benefits to the eligible STs and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs). Efforts have been made by the Government to address the difficulties arising in the implementation of the Act by the States from time to time by issuing suitable instructions / advisories to the State Governments. States/UTs have also been requested by this Ministry from time to time to review all rejected claims as well. MoTA always lays emphasis on recognition of Community Forest Resource Rights for the Gram Sabhas. Further, with a view to improve coordination between the Forest Departments and Tribal Welfare Departments at the State level for smooth implementation of FRA, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have also jointly issued a communication to the State Governments/UT Administrations wherein it has been, inter alia, urged to the Forest Department to provide a high level of support to enable expeditious implementation of the Act for recognition and vesting of forest rights. The joint communication was signed by Secretaries of MoTA and MoEFCC on 6th July, 2021.

This Ministry has convened a series of review-cum-consultation meetings, regional workshops, training on implementation of Forest Rights Act including virtual training of trainers programme on FRA from time to time. The capacity building of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) representatives initiated virtually by MoTA in partnership with National Tribal Research Institutes (NTRI), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) United Nation Development Projects (UNDP) and State Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) was held from 16th to 18th June, 2021. Three days National level Virtual Training of Trainers Programme on Forest Rights Act, 2006,’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organized jointly by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Tribal Research Institute , New Delhi, Tribal Research and Training Institute Chhattisgarh and UNDP was held from 2nd – 4th August, 2021. A two days National Consultation on ‘Potential of Forest Rights Act in the context of Tribal Development: Implementation Gaps and Way Forward’ was organised by SCSTRTI (TRI Odisha), ST & SC Development Department, Govt. of Odisha with support from Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India and in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on 7th & 8th July 2022 at SCSTRTI Campus, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Further, State Governments are also convened seminars/meetings/workshops/training etc. at their level from time to time for effective implementation of the FRA.

This information was provided by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Bishweswar Tudu in Rajya Sabha Today.