The relevance of my life lies in the joy, happiness and progress of sisters – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the sisters of self-help groups have created history with their ability, hard work and dedication. The sisters, wearing veils and confined to the kitchens and household chores, have today become self-dependent with the help of the self-help groups and are operating from shops to vehicles. The positive changes in their life and their progress is a matter of happiness for all of us. This initiative of the sisters of the groups is exemplary. The relevance of my life lies in the joy, happiness and progress of my sisters.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was interacting virtually with the sisters of women self-help groups of the state on Bhai Dooj from the residence office. CM Shri Chouhan greeted the sisters on Diwali and asked how they celebrated the festival of Dhanteras and what did the sisters buy. The sisters of the groups connected with the dialogue programme at all the district headquarters. CM Shri Chouhan interacted with the sisters of Rajgarh, Mandla, Shahdol, Rewa and Dewas. Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Umakant Umrao was also present at the residence office.

We should never let the urge to move ahead diminish

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the sisters who are on the path of progress through the group should continuously expand the activities, for this purpose the state government is making all necessary arrangements. The groups have been entrusted with the responsibility of making school uniforms. In this task, the sisters of the group should not be misled by anyone regarding the purchase of clothes and other procedures. Decisions regarding group activities should be taken by the sisters themselves. After repaying the group loan, apply to the bank for more loans and continue to expand your activities. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspired all the groups to develop Poshan Vatikas.

Sisters should follow 13 sutras and 30 points

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts are on to get more and more government purchases made through self-help groups. Groups should pay special attention to the quality of their products. This will boost the activities and income of the group. We have to make efforts so that the demand of the products of the groups should be in the country as well as in the world. CM Shri Chouhan called upon the sisters to follow the 13 sutras and 30 points of Aajeevika Mission continuously.

Driver husband was made car owner

In a virtual conversation with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Smt. Radha Pal of Radhaswami Self-Help Group of Rajgarh district told that she has made her driver husband a vehicle owner by buying a Bolero jeep on Dhanteras. Now the income is about 20 thousand rupees per month. Smt. Pal informed that other members of the group have also bought scooty and jewelery etc. on Dhanteras.

Income increased with school van

Smt. Lalita Yadav of Sundaria Mahila Aajeevika Self-Help Group in Mandla said that she has bought Tata Toofan vehicle at a cost of 8 lakhs on Dhanteras. Till now she used to run a clothes shop by taking loan from the group. With the vehicle, she now transports the children to school and back. By operating the van, her monthly income has increased.

Laptop given to son for engineering studies

Smt. Maya Patel of Durga Self-Help Group of Shahdol has bought her son a laptop on Dhanteras for engineering studies. Smt. Maya proudly states that her son wants to obtain Auto CAD training. She does the work of centering through self-help groups. Due to the rise in income, the son’s further studies could be possible.

Business of more than one lakh done in five days

Reshma Bano of Rewa’s Imam Ahmed Raza Self-Help Group is running a utensil and footwear shop. She told that in 5 days on Deepawali, she did business of one lakh 15 thousand rupees, in which sale of 55 thousand rupees took place on the day of Dhanteras at the utensils shop.

Self-confidence of the family increased as the labour husband became owner of the car

Rama Chawle of Radha Krishna Self-Help Group of Dewas has sold the old vehicle on Dhanteras and bought a new pickup vehicle for seven and half lakh rupees. Smt. Rama’s husband used to work as a labourer earlier, after buying a pickup vehicle he has now started driving the vehicle himself. Now his monthly income has gone up to Rs. 25 to 30 thousand. The family’s self-confidence has also increased with the husband’s journey from a labourer to vehicle owner.