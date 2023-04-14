“The people of India are showcasing their talent and spirit of enterprise” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the people of India are showcasing their talent and spirit of enterprise. PM was responding to the tweet by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal wherein Minister informed that India has achieved New Export Record at $770 Billion for 2022-23.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“The people of India are showcasing their talent and spirit of enterprise. The world is looking towards India with optimism and enthusiasm.”



