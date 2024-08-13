The patriotism of people of Arunachal Pradesh is reflected in the state’s vibrant cultural heritage : PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today expressed happiness over #HarGharTiranga Yatra in Seppa, East Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh. He remarked that patriotism was clearly reflected in the vibrant cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Commenting on a video post on X by Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Modi wrote:

“Arunachal Pradesh is a land where patriotism is deeply rooted in the heart of every citizen. This clearly reflects in the state’s vibrant cultural heritage. Glad to see such enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga.”