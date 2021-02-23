The paperless Odisha Budget 2021-22 saved 2,000 large trees, reduced paper trail of 1.5 crore pages

Bhubaneswar: The paperless State Budget 2021-22 tabled through digital mode saved 2,000 large trees and reduced paper trail of 1.5 crore pages, official sources said.Odisha is the second State in the country to adopt complete e-budgeting by building digital infrastructure, actively promoting adoption and usage of documents in electronic form.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari delivered the budget speech from an iPad. The members of the House accessed the budget documents in an e-book format.

The budget is available on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) while a dedicated Odisha Budget App is available in app stores.