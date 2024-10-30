The Orissa High Court has expressed its disapproval of hosting the historic Bali Jatra at ‘Upar Padia’ in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has thrown a curveball by advising authorities to rethink the location of the annual Bali Jatra in Cuttack. The court dropped this bombshell while addressing civic issues in the Silver City.

In a surprising turn of events, the HC urged the Cuttack Collector to huddle up with all state government departments to tackle the Bali Jatra situation head-on.

For those not in the know, the Bali Jatra is the grandest trade fair in Odisha, typically held at the Upar Padia and Tala Padia near the Barabati fort. This iconic event is set to kick off on November 15 and run until November 22.

Traditionally starting on Kartika Purnima, the fair is a week-long celebration of Odisha’s rich maritime history along the banks of the Mahanadi river.

Traders, corporate bigwigs, and government agencies flock to the fair to showcase their wares, while thousands of eager shoppers from all corners of Odisha descend upon the event to snag household goods, decorative trinkets, and wooden treasures.

With hundreds of food stalls dishing out a smorgasbord of cuisines, the Bali Jatra is a feast for the senses in more ways than one.